Woman Is Annoyed That Her Neighbors Treat Her Like A Free Babysitter, So She Refused To Look After Their Twins

AITA for telling my neighbor that my roommates and I aren’t babysitters? I (20F) share an apartment with Casey (24M), Nellie(19F), and Hannah (21F) along with Hannah’s 8-month-old daughter. The issue at hand concerns our neighbors. John (30M) and his wife Jane (25F) have a set of twins that are a year old.

Sometimes, Hannah and they will have a playdate with the younger ones. But recently, they’ve been using the playdates as a way to dump their kids on Hannah and the rest of us. Sometimes, for hours without answering the phone.

I love kids and would be more then happy to babysit them. But, we are all either working, in college, or both, so more often, we’ve either been late to class or work because we can’t contact John or Jane .

Yesterday, the four of us were preparing to go out for lunch. We would also get some shopping done. As we were leaving, John stopped us and said he needed Hannah to watch his kids while he went out to see a movie.

I told him we aren’t babysitters and if they leave the kids with us again without answering, we’d call social services. To which he called us a bunch of spineless leeches. The other parents in the complex said that we were harsh to new parents and to have more compassion.

