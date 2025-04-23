Woman Kicked Out Her Uninvited Neighbors From Her Daughter’s Party, So They Wrote Her A Stern Letter

A kid’s party is always a happy occasion… until some uninvited guests show up.

AITA for not inviting the neighbors to our daughter’s bday party and then awkwardly kicking them out? Yesterday was my daughter’s 8th birthday. We had a princess-themed party. The only people invited were family and family friends. My relationship with my neighbors is “meh.” We wave if we see them, but otherwise, we don’t talk to each other or anything really.

My daughter’s birthday party was held in our yard, which is semi-fenced. I started to bring out the cupcakes for the kids. When handing them out, I noticed that 2 kids were definitely not invited because they weren’t my nieces/nephews or kids of a family friend.

I then realized they were my neighbors’ kids. I paused handing out cupcakes to ask why they were here. And one of the kids just shrugged and said, “My mommy said I could go.” I told them it was inappropriate to just come here.

My husband escorted them back to their parents’ house. All the neighbors’ houses are decently spaced, so it’s not necessarily dangerous. But we felt better if someone walked with the kids.

Later on, we did the whole cake cutting. Then, our neighbors approached again. This time it was both parents and the kids. I asked what they were doing, and they looked confused. They said they were joining the party.

I was a little agitated now. I sternly said they were not invited. I said this was a birthday party for my daughter and only family/family friends were invited. It was awkward as they left, and the kids kept whining as they did.

Next day, today, I got a handwritten letter in my mailbox. It was about how I treated the neighbors rudely. It said that it’s expected to share community events. Was I too rude or harsh?

