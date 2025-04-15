Woman Leaves Family Home After Being Treated Like A Live-In Maid, But Now Her Relatives Say She’s Ungrateful And Overreacting

Some people think “helping out” means giving up your entire life.

So, what would you do if your family asked you to move in and support your grandmother, only to start treating you like a full-time housekeeper instead?

Would you keep trying to please everyone to avoid conflict?

Or would you finally say enough is enough and walk away?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself in this exact predicament with her family.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for deciding to leave my in family home after being treated like a live in house maid? I (22F) moved back to my home country about a year ago and was staying with my mom. A few months ago, my family asked me to move in with my grandmother to help out while I focused on my studies and work. At first, I agreed because they framed it as a temporary thing to support my grandmother. But now, it’s turned into something else entirely. For context, I’m studying for a certification online that will allow me to teach English. I also work as an au pair, which means I have pickups in the afternoons. I’ve continuously communicated to my family that I need uninterrupted time during the week (Monday–Friday) to study because it’s hard for me to lock back in if I get distracted.

No one listens to her concerns.

Despite this, my grandmother constantly interrupts me with errands and household tasks. For an entire week, I spent hours at the mall running errands for her—things she never told me about beforehand—so I kept getting pulled away from my work. It completely derailed my progress. What frustrates me the most is that my family doesn’t seem to take my studies seriously because they’re online. If I were attending in-person classes, I guarantee this wouldn’t even be a debate. My mom and aunt understand this and have tried to help, but my uncle recently called my mom, saying he “doesn’t understand what responsibilities I even have.” He compared me to another relative who used to live with my grandmother and did even more, but that person didn’t have a job or studies.

Her mother tried to stand up for her.

When my mom pointed that out, he basically implied that I don’t have real responsibilities either. Meanwhile, I cook, clean, take care of their kids when they visit, spend my own money taking them out, and handle everything they ask me to do. But somehow, I’m still being called lazy. The kicker? The relative my uncle referenced actually left because they couldn’t stand staying with my grandmother, but they never told the family that was the reason. I know this. My mom knows this. My stepdad knows this. The only reason my family doesn’t know is that the person didn’t want to deal with the backlash.

Now, she’s frustrated and ready to leave.

And this isn’t new. Over the years, my grandmother has had multiple housekeepers quit. It’s a pattern. And now, I feel like I’m just the latest person expected to take on that role. I’m done. I’ve told them I’m leaving. I’ll finish my course somewhere else, in peace. I refuse to be treated like a live-in maid just because I was asked to come stay here. I’m not looking for validation or permission—I’m just choosing my own peace. But now, my uncle and some other family members are acting like I’m overreacting and being ungrateful. AITA?

Wow! Most people would be ready to quit by now.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person asks some valid questions.

According to this comment, she should tell her family this.

She does need to do what’s best for her.

Excellent advice.

She needs to leave.

From the sound of it, this won’t improve, and it could always get worse, so it’s better to leave sooner rather than later.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.