Woman Makes A Plan To Meet Her Friend At 7PM, But When Her Friend Is Over An Hour Late, She Decides To Leave

It can be really annoying to wait around for someone especially when you agreed to meet at a specific time.

How long would you be willing to wait for a friend who was running late?

Would you be willing to wait over an hour?

In today’s story, one friend leaves another friend waiting for a really long time, and now the friend who waited wonders if she was wrong to stop waiting and leave.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for leaving after my friend invited me to her birthday but then made me wait for more than an hour in the lobby because she was busy with other people As the title says, my 21F friend lets call her Maddy, invited me 21F to hangout for her birthday. Long story short, on this day i told my friend that i will be busy up until our meeting time which was supposed to be 7pm. Anyway i texted her before and i asked her to let me know when to come so i can leave my outing and come see her whenever she becomes fully available.

Maddy claimed 7pm worked for her.

I asked her if i should come right now and this was at 6:50 and i would have been there at 7. She said yes come right now and text me when ure here. I arrive around 7 and i go inside the lobby, i text her that im there and that im sitting and waiting. She doesnt open my message for 10 mins and then she texts me saying that she is still busy with some people because she went to this gathering.

Time kept ticking away.

i just said ok. Then 10 minutes pass 20 minutes pass, and she texts me again saying she’s so sorry she was busy showing people around. At this point I’m fed up, i came to see her and she told me to come at that time and she was so inconsiderate knowing i was waiting for her in the lobby while she was “showing people around”

She waited a really long time.

I waited and i waited and i waited for up to an hour until i had enough and i texted her that im going home. I left and i was really hurt that she prioritized “showing people around” over her friend who came to see her and waited that long for her. so am i the jerk for leaving my friends birthday?

Was “showing people around” part of Maddy’s job?

I’m wondering if she’s a tour guide or a real estate agent or something.

If 7pm didn’t work for her, she shouldn’t have said it worked for her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

If this was the situation, Maddy was very rude.

This person has a lot of questions.

She made her wait way too long.

Maddy owes her an apology.

I wouldn’t have waited that long.

It’s just disrespectful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.