Woman Makes A Thoughtful Gift Basket For Her Pregnant Friend, But When She Finds Out Who The Baby’s Dad Is, She Decides To Take It Back

AITAH for taking back a gift basket I made for my pregnant friend after finding who the father of her baby is? My(22f) friend who is the same age as me has recently found out that she’s pregnant. She was quite distraught at first since she’s not ready for this big of a jump, and she’s not sure if the father would commit to her and her baby. We’ve been friends since high school, and I honestly wanted to be there for her as much as I could, so I made her a little gift basket.

She’s not very far along so I just made a basket with a bunch of gifts for her including some sweet treats, a card and merchandise from her favorite show. I also added some baby clothes in neutral colors , a baby hat and some other baby stuff. I came over to her place and she was elated when I gave it to her and thanked me for helping her through a tough time. I told her that I’m happy to help her at any time.

Well I was happy to help her until a mutual friend told me that she saw her and my ex walking hand in hand after coming from a scan. I asked around million times if she was sure and she saw that she posted a picture on her private insta of my ex and her saying they can’t wait to meet their beautiful baby. If this was another ex of mine I wouldn’t of have minded but the ex she got pregnant by was incredibly abusive. He gave me a black eye and slashed my car tires. He also stalked me by messaging me dad telling him to ask if I’d get back with him.

My ‘friend’ knew all of this she saw the effect it had on my mental health and how it caused me to fear getting into a relationship. Yet she went behind my back and got herself knocked up by an abusive deadbeat. When I saw the pictures I knew that I’d never be friends with her again and I was fine with that. I’d rather have toxic people out of my life but one thing I can not go over is the money I spent on the basket.

So I went over to her place and her sister let me in and I just went to her room to the basket and left a note in its place. It was so embarrassing cause I had to run through the backdoor to avoid being seen and this whole thing feels immature. Anyway in the note I wrote how I felt about her betrayal and told her that I wish all the best for her child that’s being brought into the world by an abusive deadbeat beat and someone who has no loyalty to her friends. I may have phrased that a little differently.

I’ve blocked her on everywhere so I don’t know her reaction. I feel like i should’ve been more civil and gone no contact without explanation. I don’t know if this is a very bad situation but regardless, AITAH?

