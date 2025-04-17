Woman Refuses To Let Dad’s Toxic Girlfriend Use Her Bathroom, So When He Tries To Unlock Her Front Door Anyway She Stopped Them

It’s hard enough losing your mother, but dealing with your father’s new partner can make things even harder.

So, what would you do if your dad and his toxic girlfriend tried to invite themselves into your home, even after you clearly said no? Would you give in for the sake of peace? Or would you stand your ground and tell them where to go?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this very scenario, and she chooses the second option. Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for not letting my dad’s partner use my bathroom? Bit of backstory: my (30f) mum passed away from cancer five years ago, and my Dad had a new partner within the year. Now I know everyone grieves differently, and this seemed very quick to my siblings and me, but Dad has never been alone before, and we think he was just lonely and wanted any companion. He’s genuinely really sweet and a great, supportive Dad. Unfortunately, his partner is narcissistic and toxic and is slowly managing to drive a wedge between Dad and his kids. She’s so toxic that I refuse to be in the same room as her, and my siblings refuse to speak to her.

It all began when her dad texted to ask if they could use the bathroom.

On to the current drama: I get a text from my Dad while I’m at work saying he, his partner and partner’s grandkid are driving past my house and would it be alright if they stopped in to use the bathroom. I texted back no, explaining that my house is not childproof and is a child-free zone (Dad knew this). I also told him I’m not comfortable with his partner in my space and don’t want her in my house. I can see Dad has read the text, but I get no reply.

Her father completely ignored her and showed up anyway.

Next thing I know, I have an alert on my phone that someone is outside my house. I check my front door camera, and there’s Dad with his partner and the partner’s grandkid about to unlock my front door. I manually override it and lock them out. I immediately called my Dad and told him I was disappointed in him because he couldn’t respect my boundaries. I told him not to bother trying the door again because I’d changed the combination and that he currently didn’t deserve the new combo.

She told him where to find the nearest restroom and got off the phone.

He said it was an emergency and that they needed the bathroom, so I told him the location of the nearest public toilet and hung up. I felt like my reaction was justified and that I was protecting my space, but one of my siblings is saying I went too far and should’ve just let them in the house because we don’t want the partner to alienate Dad more than she already has. Dad also said I could’ve been more understanding and kept the peace just this once. AITA?

Eek! It’s so shocking that they showed up anyway.

Let’s see what readers at Reddit have to say about this story.

Here’s someone who completely agrees with her.

This person could be onto something.

As this person points out, there are plenty of places that have public restrooms.

According to this comment, some people would be much more aggressive.

They couldn’t be more rude!

