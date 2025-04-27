Woman Removed Her Parents’ Access To Her Location After They Used It To Judge Her, So Her Dad Cut Off Streaming And Threatened Her Brother

There’s a difference between caring and controlling, but sometimes, a phone app can blur that line fast.

AITA for removing all phone tracking from my parents who keep using it to see my location for non emergencies? I (24f) am married and live in a different state than my parents. I’ve had the iPhone’s “Find My Friends” app since I had a phone at 12 years old that my parents set up. When I got married, my husband found it strange that my parents could see my location once we moved out, but I just figured they would want it on for safety. Two years later… my brother (21), who still lives with my parents, gave me a heads-up that my parents were judging my actions based on my location. I figured it would be a good time to remove that app anyway, and thus, I deleted their ability to see my location.

Her parents tried to explain the situation, but not everyone is convinced.

This blew up into a whole situation, and my parents are now saying that knowing where I was was providing them comfort and safety, and it was just a ‘mishap’ and a bad day for them. Additionally, my dad decided to retaliate and remove my access from all streaming services he paid for and threatened to remove my brother from the Wi-Fi for tattling as well. My husband has never heard of parents seeing their kids’ location once they’ve moved out, but my parents seem to think it’s the end of the world. Just wanted to get other people’s thoughts. AITA?

