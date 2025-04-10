Woman Sends Screenshot Of Friend’s Boyfriend Hitting On Her, But It Didn’t Go As Planned And Now Her Friend Is Ghosting Her

Some truths are hard to hear but even harder to keep to yourself.

So, what would you do if your friend’s boyfriend secretly sent you inappropriate messages behind her back? Would you shut it down quietly to avoid hurting her? Or would you send the receipts and risk the fallout?

In the following story, one friend grapples with this very decision and decides her friend has a right to know. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for sending my friend a screenshot of her boyfriend hitting on me? I (20F) have a close friend who’s been dating a guy for about a year. From the outside, they look like the “perfect couple.” She talks about marrying him, he’s super affectionate in public, and they seem really solid. The problem is… behind the scenes, he’s not who she thinks he is. A few weeks ago, he DM’d me out of nowhere.

The messages started off innocent enough.

At first, it was a simple compliment like “You looked really good at that party.” I brushed it off. But then it escalated—he said things like, “If I wasn’t with [her], I’d be all over you” and “We don’t have to tell anyone…” I was in shock. I never flirted with him or gave any reason for this. I screenshot the messages and sat on them for a few days, unsure what to do.

She thought long and hard about telling her.

Part of me didn’t want to be the one to break her heart, especially since I knew she’d be devastated. But in the end, I decided she deserved to know. So I sent her the screenshot with a short message like: “I’m so sorry, but I can’t stay quiet about this.”

Now, they’re not on speaking terms.

She left me on read for a whole day. Then she replied, “Thanks for letting me know.” And that’s it. She hasn’t spoken to me since. Now, I’m being ghosted by someone I really care about. Mutual friends say she’s “processing,” and I should’ve just told him off instead of involving her. But I feel like I did the right thing. She’s the one in the relationship — she had the right to know. AITA?

Wow! She was coming from a good place, but it’s to see why her friend reacted like that.

