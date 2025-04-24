Shopper Is Approached By Another Customer Who Wants Help Finding Something, But When She Explains That She Doesn’t Work There, He Still Thinks She Should Know The Answer

Who knows more about where to find things in stores?

Would the correct answer be employees or customers?

If you said employees, you’re correct.

The customer in today’s story got the wrong answer.

Find out about the weird experience one woman had while shopping.

Let’s read all the details.

Lemon Juice Blues I was doing my shopping at a store known for the color red. All employees are wearing red so it’s pretty easy to spot them. I was most definitely NOT wearing red so we can all see where this is going.

A customer approached her.

As I’m walking through the water aisle this man stops me and gets VERY close to my face so I take a step back and put my cart between us. He asks if I know where the lemon juice is. And I respond politely and say “Sorry, I don’t work here”. This is not good enough for him though and he continues, raising his voice a little for some reason saying “well I thought you might know from shopping here”.

She thought the customer’s behavior was pretty weird.

Honestly even if I did know where the lemon juice was (which I truly did not since I just moved) I definitely wouldn’t have told him now. It just seemed super weird to first get right up in my face and then not take my original “no” as a complete answer. He’s even shaking his head at me as if I’m being completely unreasonable and calls me “rude”.

It’s not like the employees were hard to find.

At this point I just walk away from him, out of the aisle whereupon I see not one, not two, but THREE employees (all sporting BRIGHT RED SHIRTS) that he would have had to pass to get to me. I’m not sure if he ever got his lemon juice or if he ever figured out the person to ask at a store is an employee and not just a random woman in the water aisle. I got my shopping done though so I guess that counts as a happily ever after for me.

Based on the old man’s reasoning that a customer should know where to find everything, then since he was a customer, why didn’t he know where to find everything?

She should’ve asked him how to find some obscure item.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She really should’ve asked him this question.

This is probably exactly what the old man was thinking.

Another person has a good comeback but has yet to be brave enough to use it.

This person would’ve played it differently.

Next time ask an employee.

A real one.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.