Woman Suspected Her Mother Was Undermining Her Stepdaughter’s Cooking, So She Tricked Her Into Criticizing Her Own Food At A Party

AITA for leaving my mother’s party after she insulted my daughter? I (36, F) have a stepdaughter (14, F), “Anna.” Her father and I married when Anna was two. I consider her to be my real daughter in every way that matters, and love her just as much as my biological children. Most of my family adores Anna, she’s a very sweet and hardworking girl who does her best to make them proud. However, my mother (55, F) appears to not.

She’s never outright said that she dislikes my daughter or why, but I’ve always thought it’s because Anna wasn’t my biological child. I’ve been teaching Anna to cook for a few years now. She asked me last year if she could start bringing her cooking to family gatherings and potlucks, and of course I agreed.

My mother started critiquing Anna’s dishes. It began with just suggesting she add different spices or cook an ingredient a little longer, but over the past few months, it’s been getting worse. She doesn’t criticize the dishes of any family members. This Thanksgiving, she told Anna that the casserole she made was disgusting and inedible.

I told my mother to stop criticizing Anna and that she was doing her best, but she just brushed me off, which was the final straw. My family was in town this week to celebrate my mother’s birthday.

I had some curry that my mother had made about six months ago and given to me to freeze. I reheated it and brought it to the party, and told everyone Anna had worked very hard to make it just like her grandmother always did.

Immediately, my mother started criticizing the curry, saying how Anna had added too much spice and overcooked the chicken. She even went so far as to tell Anna that she should stop bringing food to potlucks altogether. I hadn’t originally intended to make a big deal out of this, but that comment crossed a line.

I informed my mother that it was her own curry that I had reheated, and Anna had not actually cooked it. She immediately started sputtering and backpedaled, saying she was just trying to give constructive criticism and make Anna a better cook. But I knew these were just excuses.

I asked her why she would treat my own stepdaughter so badly, and she admitted that she didn’t see Anna as her real grandchild. This was the final straw for me. I found my husband, Anna, and my other children, and told them we had to leave, explaining what my mother said. We probably won’t be attending any family gatherings for the foreseeable future, either.

My mother has gone full scorched-earth on Facebook and most family members have taken her side.

She says that I ruined her party by leaving, and that I destroyed our relationship for someone who isn’t even my “real” child. My husband is on my side, but he thinks that we shouldn’t have left the party, since I’d already proven my point.

This could seriously affect her daughter’s confidence.

Standing up for her and leaving was the right move, even if it felt extreme.

