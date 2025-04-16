Woman Tried To Make Him Put Her Shopping Cart Away, So He Refused And Took Her Down A Peg In The Process

Some people act like they are so above doing anything resembling physical labor. With that arrogance comes with an entitlement to treat everyone as your personal servant.

Sometimes this entitlement even happens at the grocery store.

See how this customer put a stop to that in a pretty but effective simple way.

Here’s my shopping cart After going grocery shopping one time I was heading to my car. After i put away the groceries into my car I walked over to the cart return rack in the parking lot. A woman walked over to me and said, “Be a dear and take my cart back into the store with all the other carts you are collecting. Thank you darling.”

The end was simple.

Then she pushed her cart right at me. I managed to catch it before it hit me, followed her to her car, then I put it in front of her car and said, “I don’t work here!” Then I walked back to my car and left.

That was almost too easy!

