Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer
If you were shopping for an outfit by yourself and weren’t sure what to buy, you might decide to ask a store employee for their opinion.
That’s what the lady in today’s story thought she was doing, but she was really asking a fellow customer.
This is a super sweet story with a happy ending.
Let’s see how it unfolds.
The insecure lady in a dressing room
A little background.
This happened to me years ago, no drama but thinking about it makes me smile, so I thought you might too.
Shopkeepers in this little store, doesn’t have uniforms.
Lady – L
Me – M
Shopkeeper – S
I’m browsing the shelves in this little store, when a lady in a dressing room next to me; pulls the curtains aside, spots me and asks “hi does these pants look good on me?”
Here’s how the conversation went.
M “take a spin and let me see”
L spins.
M “they fit you perfect”
L “are you sure?”
M “absolutely”
The lady had another question.
L gives me the biggest smile.
L takes a dull purple knit blouse out from the dressing room “will this look good with the pants?”
M “well what will you use the outfit for?”
L “it’s for my 60′ birthday party”
She suggested another option.
M “hmm” (I didn’t like the blouse at all, was having a blast interacting with the sweet lady and had time on my hands)
M “what’s you size?”
L gives me her size and I bring her this bright coloured tunic with flowers, birds and gold, that I spotted earlier.
L “oh this is wery bold. I’m not used to stand out”
M “try it on, you might get surprised”
She likes the way the lady’s outfit looks.
L gets in the dressing room still talking to me about not being brave enough to shine this much.
S enters the scene.
L comes out with the tunic on.
M ” wow this suits you so much. It would be perfect for your party.
The lady ends up liking the outfit too.
L gives me a little insecure smile. Looks in the mirror and her smile gets bigger “Your right, this actually suits me”
S “Your friend is right. This look is great for you”
L looks at me wery confused “you don’t work here?”
M “No”
She was really surprised.
L “but why would you help me?”
Me “you asked me nicely :-)”
The three of us share a good chuckle and I leave wishing the lady a happy birthday party.
That is such a sweet and happy story! How nice of her to help the lady find the perfect outfit to wear to the party.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
I agree. These would be great signs.
This person loves when women help each other.
Another woman shares a similar story.
This is a good point!
This person expected a completely different story!
This story was so sweet!
I bet she looked great for her party.
