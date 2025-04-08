Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer

If you were shopping for an outfit by yourself and weren’t sure what to buy, you might decide to ask a store employee for their opinion.

That’s what the lady in today’s story thought she was doing, but she was really asking a fellow customer.

This is a super sweet story with a happy ending.

Let’s see how it unfolds.

The insecure lady in a dressing room A little background. This happened to me years ago, no drama but thinking about it makes me smile, so I thought you might too. Shopkeepers in this little store, doesn’t have uniforms. Lady – L Me – M Shopkeeper – S I’m browsing the shelves in this little store, when a lady in a dressing room next to me; pulls the curtains aside, spots me and asks “hi does these pants look good on me?”

Here’s how the conversation went.

M “take a spin and let me see” L spins. M “they fit you perfect” L “are you sure?” M “absolutely”

The lady had another question.

L gives me the biggest smile. L takes a dull purple knit blouse out from the dressing room “will this look good with the pants?” M “well what will you use the outfit for?” L “it’s for my 60′ birthday party”

She suggested another option.

M “hmm” (I didn’t like the blouse at all, was having a blast interacting with the sweet lady and had time on my hands) M “what’s you size?” L gives me her size and I bring her this bright coloured tunic with flowers, birds and gold, that I spotted earlier. L “oh this is wery bold. I’m not used to stand out” M “try it on, you might get surprised”

She likes the way the lady’s outfit looks.

L gets in the dressing room still talking to me about not being brave enough to shine this much. S enters the scene. L comes out with the tunic on. M ” wow this suits you so much. It would be perfect for your party.

The lady ends up liking the outfit too.

L gives me a little insecure smile. Looks in the mirror and her smile gets bigger “Your right, this actually suits me” S “Your friend is right. This look is great for you” L looks at me wery confused “you don’t work here?” M “No”

She was really surprised.

L “but why would you help me?” Me “you asked me nicely :-)” The three of us share a good chuckle and I leave wishing the lady a happy birthday party.

That is such a sweet and happy story! How nice of her to help the lady find the perfect outfit to wear to the party.

This story was so sweet!

I bet she looked great for her party.

