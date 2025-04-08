April 8, 2025 at 2:23 am

Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer

older woman and younger woman look at clothes in a store

If you were shopping for an outfit by yourself and weren’t sure what to buy, you might decide to ask a store employee for their opinion.

That’s what the lady in today’s story thought she was doing, but she was really asking a fellow customer.

This is a super sweet story with a happy ending.

Let’s see how it unfolds.

The insecure lady in a dressing room

A little background.

This happened to me years ago, no drama but thinking about it makes me smile, so I thought you might too.

Shopkeepers in this little store, doesn’t have uniforms.

Lady – L

Me – M

Shopkeeper – S

I’m browsing the shelves in this little store, when a lady in a dressing room next to me; pulls the curtains aside, spots me and asks “hi does these pants look good on me?”

Here’s how the conversation went.

M “take a spin and let me see”

L spins.

M “they fit you perfect”

L “are you sure?”

M “absolutely”

The lady had another question.

L gives me the biggest smile.

L takes a dull purple knit blouse out from the dressing room “will this look good with the pants?”

M “well what will you use the outfit for?”

L “it’s for my 60′ birthday party”

She suggested another option.

M “hmm” (I didn’t like the blouse at all, was having a blast interacting with the sweet lady and had time on my hands)

M “what’s you size?”

L gives me her size and I bring her this bright coloured tunic with flowers, birds and gold, that I spotted earlier.

L “oh this is wery bold. I’m not used to stand out”

M “try it on, you might get surprised”

She likes the way the lady’s outfit looks.

L gets in the dressing room still talking to me about not being brave enough to shine this much.

S enters the scene.

L comes out with the tunic on.

M ” wow this suits you so much. It would be perfect for your party.

The lady ends up liking the outfit too.

L gives me a little insecure smile. Looks in the mirror and her smile gets bigger “Your right, this actually suits me”

S “Your friend is right. This look is great for you”

L looks at me wery confused “you don’t work here?”

M “No”

She was really surprised.

L “but why would you help me?”

Me “you asked me nicely :-)”

The three of us share a good chuckle and I leave wishing the lady a happy birthday party.

That is such a sweet and happy story! How nice of her to help the lady find the perfect outfit to wear to the party.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I agree. These would be great signs.

Screenshot 2025 03 19 at 5.54.05 PM Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer

This person loves when women help each other.

Screenshot 2025 03 19 at 5.54.36 PM Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer

Another woman shares a similar story.

Screenshot 2025 03 19 at 5.55.23 PM Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer

This is a good point!

Screenshot 2025 03 19 at 5.55.50 PM Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer

This person expected a completely different story!

Screenshot 2025 03 19 at 5.56.05 PM Woman Trying On Clothes Asks Another Lady For Her Opinion, But She Thought She Was Asking An Employee And Was Really Asking A Customer

This story was so sweet!

I bet she looked great for her party.

