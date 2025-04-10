Woman Wants To Bring Her Boyfriend To A Housewarming Party, But The Person Hosting The Party Doesn’t Like Him And Said He Couldn’t Come

It only takes one jerk to ruin a party…

AITA for telling my friend she can’t bring her boyfriend to my housewarming because I don’t like him? “I (23F) just moved into a new apartment, and I’m hosting a housewarming this weekend with a small group of close friends. I’ve been super excited to show everyone my new place.

One of my friends, Rachel (24F), asked if she could bring her boyfriend, Alex, and I immediately said no. To be honest, I don’t like him. He’s rude, and every time he’s around, he makes everyone feel uncomfortable. He’s always making passive-aggressive comments, and he never participates in conversations. The last time he came to a hangout, he barely spoke to anyone and spent the entire evening on his phone.

I told Rachel I didn’t want him to come because I wanted to keep it small and low-key, but I could tell she was hurt. She said I was being unfair and that I was excluding her boyfriend just because I didn’t like him. She even said I was being “catty” and that a “real friend” would accept her relationship. Now she’s telling everyone I’m being “controlling” and that I’m trying to dictate who she can hang out with. Some of our mutual friends think I should’ve just let him come for the sake of keeping the peace, but I feel like it’s my party, and I shouldn’t have to put up with someone I don’t like. AITA?”

