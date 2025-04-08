Woman Was Nervous About Meeting Her Boyfriend’s Parents For The First Time, But When Her Boyfriend’s Mom Thought She Was A Waitress, It Broke The Ice

It can be really stressful to meet you significant other’s parents for the first time.

You want them to like you and you hope to like them as well.

In today’s story, one woman is nervous about meeting her boyfriend’s parents, but when her future mother-in-law makes a huge mistake, everyone starts laughing.

Let’s see what happened.

‘I’m not your waitress, I’m your son’s girlfriend’ This was something that happened a lot while ago when I first started dating my now fiancé. It came up in conversation the other day as my fiancé’s best man was threatening to put it in his speech, much to the embarrassment of my soon to be mother in law. My fiancé and I met at university, many many miles away from his home city. We were in some of the same classes, and romance blossomed. We’d been a couple for a few months when he said that his parents were coming to see him and wanted to meet me as well. The plan was for us to all go out for dinner together the evening they arrived, however my boyfriend had an unmissable meeting scheduled just before we were meant to be leaving.

They decided to go ahead with dinner anyway.

We decided that I’d go ahead and meet them (and be interrogated…) and my boyfriend would try to hurry up the meeting and go straight from there. I caught the bus into town, however it was just my luck that it broke down halfway through the journey, meaning that I was about 15 minutes behind schedule. I caught my boyfriend just before his meeting to tell him, and he passed on the message to his parents. They replied almost instantly saying that they were already in the restaurant, and gave the location of their table so I could just join them when I got there.

It was a pretty fancy restaurant, and she dressed for the occasion.

This restaurant was fancy-ish – you’d definitely wear smart-casual clothing to dine there, and staff were all in similar dress of white shirt/blouse, pressed trousers and smart shoes. I was wearing the smartest dress I had that which was a dark red, definitely not uniform. I get there 10ish minutes late and a little bit sweaty and out of breath, and spotted my boyfriend’s parents (I’d seen pictures of them so I knew what they looked like) sitting on a table.

She walked over to the table trying to look as confident as possible.

I put on a ‘don’t let them know you’re nervous’ smile and walked over there – this is the conversation that followed: Me: Hi there, sorry I’m late, it’s lovely to meet you… MIL: Oh, someone’s already taken our drinks order, we’ll be ready to order food when the rest of our party get here. Me: I’m not your waitress, I’m [my name], [fiancé’s name]’s girlfriend. Sorry for being late.

Her father-in-law found the situation hilarious!

My poor future mother in law turned the colour of my red dress. She apologized for a good 2 minutes while my future father in law had a fit of the giggles. It was not the most conventional way of meeting the in-laws, but it definitely broke the ice. It wasn’t brought up when my boyfriend arrived but I mentioned it afterwards and it made him laugh too. Although it didn’t have any lasting affect, my MIL definitely doesn’t want this announced at our wedding!

That is definitely a funny way to meet the parents.

Hadn’t they seen pictures of her?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Ouch! This is kind of sad.

This is a funny idea!

It really was a great way to break the ice.

Another man shares how he met his girlfriend’s dad.

At least she wasn’t the one who embarrassed herself!

This is definitely one for the books.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.