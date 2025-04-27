Woman Was Upset When A Child At The Apartment Complex Pool Sprayed Her Book With A Water Gun, So She Convinced The Landlord To Have Kid-Free Pool Days

Going to a swimming pool where there are kids is completely different than going to a swimming pool where kids aren’t allowed.

Kids tend to be a lot louder.

They splash water, play with water toys and make the environment pretty chaotic.

An adults only pool tends to be a lot quieter and more relaxing.

Plus, you’re much less likely to get splashed.

The woman in today’s story was really annoyed at how wild the kids were acting at her apartment complex pool, so she suggested having adults only pool days.

Not everyone is happy about this idea.

AITAH for getting my apartment complex to have adults only days at the apartment pool I live in a military town; and my apartment complex is pretty close to base. As a result of this, my complex is 90% young singles or young families. I 25f work as a nurse, and live alone at my apartment complex. I get stuck inside so much at work, so I cherish my outside time. I like to sit on the loungers by my apartment pool and read books.

There was an incident at the pool.

A few weeks ago I was reading by the pool and some dumb kid with a water gun came up to me and sprayed my book beyond repair. The mom was apologetic but didn’t offer to replace my book, and I immediately went to the office and reported them. The family got a one month ban from using the pool for breaking its rules, and the mom was furious with me. The pool has a really extensive usage agreement that everyone has to sign, detailing behavior not allowed, mostly due to bad kids and a creepy guy that used to live here That’s a whole other story.

She had a question for the lady at the office.

Anyways, I asked the office lady if there were any hours where kids weren’t allowed, or if they would ever consider making adult only pool days. I was honestly exhausted because there are so many badly behaved kids at the apartment pool. Most of these dependapotamases suck at disciplining their kids where I live. But maybe it’s just gen z in general tbh. I would probably suck at parenting which is why I don’t have kids, I’m too soft and don’t like telling anyone what to do.

She started a petition.

She said it was a good suggestion, and if I started a petition the owner of the complex would probably approve. Well I did. And it got 150 signatures. I posted it on the door to the mailroom. It was approved that no children are allowed on Sundays.

She really enjoyed her first kid free day at the pool.

So many women are complaining on the complexes Facebook page about it. But I’ve been this past Sunday and y’all, it was so peaceful. No screaming kids, no water guns, no crying, and I could even get in the pool. I don’t think one day out of seven days a week is super unreasonable, and a ton of other people agreed. AITAH?

I don’t think one kid-free day a week is too much to ask.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A mom shares her opinion.

A lot of people wanted kid-free pool days.

The people who don’t like the new rule could start their own petition.

This person thinks an adults only pool day sounds wonderful.

Here’s another person’s experience with an apartment complex swimming pool.

I think she had a great idea.

And other people agree!

