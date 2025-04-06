Woman’s Donuts Were Clearly Marked As Off-Limits, But Her Father Ate Them Anyway Then Blamed Her For Making A Big Deal Out Of It

Living with your parents as an adult has its fair share of challenges, especially when it comes to sharing food.

When one woman’s father ignores a clear “do not eat” sign on a treat she was looking forward to, goodwill between them crumbled faster than a half-eaten donut.

AITA for yelling at my dad about eating my food? Okay, this might be a bit petty. I’m (20F) and currently living under my parents’ home. I work part-time as a babysitter.

Recently, the one I babysit for gave me food — half a dozen donuts that I could eat with my sister at our leisure.

My sister taped it with a note that said, “Don’t touch or eat.” Those were expensive donuts, and it’s not something we could buy often.

I woke up to my father eating them. I got mad and told him there was clearly a note not to eat them.

He told me off and called me names for making a big deal about it, saying that I should know whose home I’m sheltered in and who is putting food on the table. He told me it was just donuts.

In my anger, I yelled and called him other colorful names, saying that those were something I wanted to enjoy with my sister. They weren’t his, nor had he asked us if he could have some.

My mom is telling me to just let it go and that I can just buy some for myself later since I’m babysitting. AITA?

