Woman’s Mom Keeps Pressuring Her To Treat Her Orphaned Niece And Nephew Like Her Own Kids, But She Refuses To Take Them On Family Vacations

Just because someone else’s kids are going through something hard doesn’t mean you’re suddenly their parent, too.

What would you do if a family member expected you to give your niece and nephew the exact same treatment as your own kids just because their situation changed? Would you oblige? Or would you make a clear distinction between the kids?

In the following story, one aunt is dealing with this exact situation. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for giving my children more than i give my orphaned neice/nephew? My sister left behind a 4yo and a 2yo more than a year ago. My mother insisted that she would take custody of them. Now, my mother is insisting that they are included in all my family trips and vacations that my husband and I pay for. While I will take them to the park for a day or the occasional McDonald’s run, and I spend 12 hours or more a day with them, I will not pay for and bring them on our trips to amusement parks and vacations to the ocean each year, if she wants them to have that experience, she can take them.

Here’s where the real problem lies.

The same happens on holidays, I buy them a single present from me, as I do for everyone else in the family, while my children recieve multiple from me. My mother argues that because they are now orphans and family, I need to give them the equal love that I give to my children. I disagree, I chose to have 2 kids and only 2 kids. I refuse to stretch myself too thin for someone else’s kids that I had no hand or choice in bringing into the world. It’s sad that they don’t have a mother, but my kids have theirs and deserve to have my full love and attention. I believe another’s lifetime tragedy does not have to alter my child’s right to experience a normal childhood. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the mother is being a little unreasonable.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about the situation.

As this person explains, they’re all part of the same household.

This person thinks it falls on the mother.

According to this person, the mother should get child support from the kids’ father.

Great point.

It may be time to move out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.