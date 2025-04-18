Woman’s Mormon Ex-Girlfriend Started Spreading Rumors About Her When She Heard That She Was Engaged, So She Signed Her Up For A Local Scientology Congregation

Having a toxic partner means possibly having an ex that keeps creating problems even after the relationship is over.

In this woman’s case, her ex-girlfriend started spreading rumors about her as soon as she learned that she was now engaged to someone else.

So she retaliated in an unexpected way.

Let’s read the story and see what happened.

Small but satisfying revenge I (34, female) had a really toxic ex-fiancé (29, female) a few years ago. She was just awful. Really possessive, jealous, insecure and really isolated me from my friends. Obviously I didn’t realize it at the time but now it’s red flag central.

This led to serious issues.

To help assist with my eventual small act of pettiness, I am giving backstory. My ex was not raised religious and grew up in a hectic household. She was ignored a lot. She made a best friend as a child whose family welcomed her with open arms and that family was Mormon.

They’re very strict.

She joined the LDS (their church) and she knew she was gay and suppressed it for a really long time. When we were together, she didn’t really talk about religion because I asked “too many questions”. I was not raised with religion, so I didn’t really know what Mormons were or how they were different from other Christian flavors.

The relationship ended for the aforementioned reasons. But her ex is still bitter about it.

Anyways, my petty act came recently. We broke up after almost 3 years together and I am now with someone else and got engaged a few months ago and we will be together for 4 years. I found out through a mutual that my ex has been spreading false rumors about me to her co-workers. We both work in the public sector and though we don’t work together, we know a ton of the same people.

I am fuming.

She decided to do something to let off some steam as soon as she had an idea.

I watched a video about people sending spam emails and it came to me. I went on the Scientology website and signed her up for our local Scientology congregation. I am not positive if she has actually read them, blocked them or anything but it tickles me that I did one small act to inconvenience her.

She’s happy with her petty revenge.

I know it’s small, but that’s okay. 🙂 One may say that I ended up happy and with the cats while she has been couch surfing ever since we broke up and THAT was revenge…. But it’s just a happy coincidence.

That’s one way to handle it, I guess.

Let’s see what the internet has to say about how she handled this annoying situation.

Her ex is living a double life.

She needs to figure herself out before she leads someone on and creates a toxic relationship again.

