Woman’s Mother-In-Law Keeps Bad Mouthing Her Around Town And Even To Her Baby, But When She Clapped Back, Her Husband Told Her She Shouldn’t Have

Living with in-laws quite often leads to arguments and bickering.

In this woman’s case, her mother-in-law started it by making mean comments about her around town and even saying bad things about her to her baby.

Her husband doesn’t see it as a big deal, and she’s considering separation.

Is she in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for telling my husband that I don’t care if I hurt his mother’s feelings. I (27 f) and my husband (36 m) have a 1 month old baby. We have been married for 2 years now and are currently living with his mother, who is 76. I was not enchanted by the decision to live with my mother-in-law (MIL). But I understood when my husband told me his mother had passed the ownership of the house to him as he was the youngest of 10 kids. He wanted to take care of her because of her age (she is in great health, by the way).

But things weren’t as wholesome as they sounded.

At first, she seemed like a nice old lady until after I moved in and married her son. She would make lots of backhanded comments about my body or choice of decor. I always ignored her or did the same in a mocking way. I was more amused than irritated because she was acting like a jealous ex rather than a mom. I have 3 sisters in law who live very close and they started to give me the side eye and make comments to my husband insinuating we were mistreating my MIL.

Things started to escalate.

This issue was exasperated when someone told my mom that my MIL had been talking **** about me all around town sharing intimate details only someone who lived in the same house as us would know. She had basically went and said I was a **** because I would go and hug her son when he comes back from work. She could see from my ‘attitude’ that was I was a loose woman and blah, blah, blah.

Imagine being called names for hugging your husband. She was very upset.

This nearly ended our relationship and my husband wanted to confront her but I asked him not to because it would make things worse, since we all lived together. I decided to let it slide and we stayed together. Now, after having a baby a month ago, I noticed the comments coming back and her attitude getting worse.

But now it became their new “normal”.

My husband also dismisses my complaints about her and says she is just innocently joking. (She would talk to my baby and say “Your mom is such a bad mom she put these clothes on you; she is so loud; she is such a bad mom; she doesn’t let you go out with granny.) Everything I do – or don’t do – is an issue.

Then something interesting happened.

Now today she was criticizing the MIL of one of her grandchildren for being toxic and mean to the latter. I told her that I empathize with such MIL because it must be hard to see their only sons give an attention that was reserved to them to another woman. I said it must be especially hard if they don’t have a husband by their side since they must have relied a lot on their sons and must have felt abandoned.

Things reached a boiling point.

I sarcastically finished by saying I was lucky that she was not a toxic MIL and was not jealous of me and her son. She stayed quiet, clearly annoyed, and soon left the room.

Then she got her husband’s opinion.

I later told my husband what had been said and he told me I should not have said that, because it might have hurt his mother.

I was confused as to how she could have been hurt by that. He said that since his mother’s husband (not his dad) was deceased she might have taken the part where I said “dont have a husband by their side” personally.

That is true, but she had been offending her for a while now and this could be the root of the problem.

I told him his mother had hurt me a lot in the past with her words and yet he didn’t seem to care, so I did not care if I hurt her feelings today. Now he is mad at me and I am considering separation because I’ve had enough of him favoring his mother’s feelings over me. AITA?

Living with a “boy mom” requires a strength most of us don’t have.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

