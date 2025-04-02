Woman’s Sister Gets Too Friendly With Her Boyfriend, So She Exposes Their Affair At A Family Gathering

For years, the signs were there—a little too much laughter, a few too many “jokes” about how he was her type.

But when she finally caught her sister making out with her boyfriend, she didn’t just walk away—she made sure the whole family knew exactly what had happened.

Now she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for exposing my sister and boyfriend at a family gathering? I (22F) have been with my boyfriend (24M) for three years. My younger sister (20F) has always been a little too friendly with him, and I’ve had my suspicions that she liked him. She would find ways to be around when we hung out, laugh at all his jokes, and even joke about how he was “her type.” I brought it up to my boyfriend once, and he laughed it off, saying she was just being friendly. Well, last weekend, I found out just how “friendly” she was. I walked in on them making out in his car when he was supposed to be picking me up. They both froze, and I just turned around and left.

I think they need to be read the dictionary definition of “friendly.”

My sister ran after me, crying, saying it was a mistake and that she “couldn’t help her feelings.” My boyfriend tried to text me, but I blocked him immediately. Instead of keeping this a secret, I decided to tell my family. I showed up at a family gathering the next day and calmly told everyone what had happened. My parents were horrified, my mom started crying, and my dad told my sister to get out of the house.

Who ruined whom’s life???

She started screaming at me, saying I “ruined her life” and that it wasn’t my place to tell our family.

Now, I have family members saying I should’ve handled it privately and not embarrassed her like that. I don’t think I did anything wrong—I just refused to cover for them. But now I’m wondering, AITA for exposing them in front of our family?

The sister is now furious, claiming her life is ruined—because, apparently, getting caught is worse than actually betraying family.

Meanwhile, some relatives think the exposure was too harsh. But really, was she supposed to just keep it quiet?

Reddit says absolutely not…this was HER story to tell and she could do it however she pleases: NTA.

This person says they would’ve done the same thing.

This person says the sister definitely deserved this.

This person says they’re just getting the karma they deserve.

At least the rest of her family is on her side.

She did the right thing.

Cheat with your sister’s boyfriend, expect to be the main event at the next family gathering.

