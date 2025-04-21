Workers Were Told To Submit Honest Feedback About The Company, But This Employee Really Let Them Have It

Ahhh, this story from Reddit brings me back to a job I had about ten years ago…

The boss where I was working at the time asked us to submit real, honest feedback about the way things were going at the company.

He reassured us that it was all anonymous and there would be no hard feelings.

Well, let’s just say that there were some REALLY hard feelings.

He ripped us all apart in the conference room after he read our responses and it was pretty brutal.

But hey, he asked for us to be honest, right?

Check out what happened in this story…and remember, honesty is always the best policy!

Mandatory Feedback? Okay, you got it… “Since I started working at this company we have received 3rd party emails to complete anonymous feedback. I always ignored this because I went to my supervisor with any concerns and when they took it up with theirs it was usually shut down or ignored. Okay, fine. Recently the boss made it mandatory to complete these surveys. They are anonymous but the 3rd party program has a way of letting them know how many from each department participated. So if we don’t do the surveys then my supervisor, who I really like, gets it counted against them.

You asked for it!

Okay. You want feedback? You got it. I give mostly terrible ratings and comments. I give my honest opinion. (I’m already looking for another job because of all the issues and the schedule doesn’t work for me anymore.) The program allows management to respond to any answer, they just don’t know who they are talking to. This boss is clearly upset. I mean the further in the questions we go the more irritated their answers get.

Jeez, that didn’t go well…

I’m told to get another job, they have feedback for me, why do I work here, yada yada. It was honestly a fun read and I laughed. But it’s also so sad that they don’t listen, then want feedback, then get angry it’s negative.”

Well, they did want employees to be honest with them…

Maybe not that honest, though.

