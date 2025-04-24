You’re Not Supposed To Stick Q-Tips Into Your Ear Canal, But This Man Bravely Stood In Defiance Of That Edict

Sometimes, a specific brand name becomes so synonymous with a product, that it’s used culturally to refer to all brands of that product.

In some parts of the U.S., “Coke” is the general term for sodas. “Kleenex” refers to all facial tissues. And “Q-Tip” is just any little cotton swab on a stick.

But how did a product become so influential when its intended use is so unclear?

Check out this video from TikTok user @hankyspankyyyy:

“So I know you’re not supposed to put, um, Q-Tips in your ear,” he begins.

“But I just cranked through this entire packet.”

“And I want the Q-Tip brand to know that every single one of them went deep into my ear cavity.”

You’re really not supposed to do that.

But we all do.

Why would the gods tempt us like this?

You have to have the right intentions.

Dr. Fauci says you can use the Q-Tip in your ear if it’s important to you.

But for real, if you need your inner ear cleaned out, go to a doctor for that.

The Q-Tip won’t help.

