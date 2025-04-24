April 24, 2025 at 4:48 am

You’re Not Supposed To Stick Q-Tips Into Your Ear Canal, But This Man Bravely Stood In Defiance Of That Edict

by Ben Auxier

Hank with an empty box of Q-Tips

TikTok/hankyspankyyyy

Sometimes, a specific brand name becomes so synonymous with a product, that it’s used culturally to refer to all brands of that product.

In some parts of the U.S., “Coke” is the general term for sodas. “Kleenex” refers to all facial tissues. And “Q-Tip” is just any little cotton swab on a stick.

But how did a product become so influential when its intended use is so unclear?

Check out this video from TikTok user @hankyspankyyyy:

Hank with an empty box of Q-Tips

TikTok/hankyspankyyyy

“So I know you’re not supposed to put, um, Q-Tips in your ear,” he begins.

Hank with an empty box of Q-Tips

TikTok/hankyspankyyyy

“But I just cranked through this entire packet.”

Hank with an empty box of Q-Tips

TikTok/hankyspankyyyy

“And I want the Q-Tip brand to know that every single one of them went deep into my ear cavity.”

@hankyspankyyyy

♬ original sound – Hank

You’re really not supposed to do that.

But we all do.

2025 04 07 20 34 42 Youre Not Supposed To Stick Q Tips Into Your Ear Canal, But This Man Bravely Stood In Defiance Of That Edict

Why would the gods tempt us like this?

2025 04 07 20 35 08 Youre Not Supposed To Stick Q Tips Into Your Ear Canal, But This Man Bravely Stood In Defiance Of That Edict

You have to have the right intentions.

2025 04 07 20 35 18 Youre Not Supposed To Stick Q Tips Into Your Ear Canal, But This Man Bravely Stood In Defiance Of That Edict

Dr. Fauci says you can use the Q-Tip in your ear if it’s important to you.

2025 04 07 20 35 28 Youre Not Supposed To Stick Q Tips Into Your Ear Canal, But This Man Bravely Stood In Defiance Of That Edict

But for real, if you need your inner ear cleaned out, go to a doctor for that.

The Q-Tip won’t help.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter