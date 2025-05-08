May 8, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Best Buy “Worker” Told A Shopper Something Hilarious About Security Cameras in a Satirical Skit

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s a good thing this is only a skit…

Otherwise, I’d say we should all be worried!

A TikTokker posted a satirical video on the social media platform where a man posing as a Best Buy employee shared some interesting AND disturbing information with a person playing the role of a customer.

The man posing as a Best Buy employee referenced a security camera and said, “It’s actually not against the law to put this on the side of your house and film your neighbors, like into their home.”

He added, “There is no law against that. And the good thing is, the footage from it goes straight to your phone, just uploads directly.”

The man playing the customer said, “Oh, interesting.”

What a jokester!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

Good thing this video is only a skit…because this fella is creepy!

