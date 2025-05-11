A Bride-to-Be Said A Hotel Canceled Her Reservation For 300 People Two Days Before Her Wedding

Man, this is really messed up…

And if something like this happened to me, I’d be furious!

A woman named Emily posted a short video on TikTok and told viewers about the HUGE conundrum she found herself in a couple days before her wedding.

Emily’s video showed her dad sitting in a chair, typing away on a cell phone.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: marriott canceled the room block 2 days before my 300 person destination wedding so now my dad (a lifetime titanium elite marriott customer) is emailing the CEO.”

Check out the video.

In another video, Emily’s wedding planner Lauren shed more light on the situation.

She said that she got a phone call two days before the wedding and was told that Marriott had a system-wide failure and all their rooms were oversold at that hotel.

Emily’s father is a Lifetime Titanium Elite Marriott member and he was emailing the company’s CEO in the original video.

Lauren told viewers, “All of our guests were redirected to another hotel, and they migrated the entire block. They credited every single person the difference for the room. All of our guests are in one hotel. We redirected all the transportation, migrated the reservations, their hotel welcome bags, their key cards, all of it.”

Well, we’re glad that got taken care of!

Emily posted another video and thanked TikTok viewers for helping her and her wedding planner resolve the issue.

Let’s see what viewers had to say.

Jeez, talk about bad timing…

