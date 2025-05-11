May 11, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Bride-to-Be Said A Hotel Canceled Her Reservation For 300 People Two Days Before Her Wedding

by Matthew Gilligan

man on his phone

TikTok/@emilycampeas

Man, this is really messed up…

And if something like this happened to me, I’d be furious!

A woman named Emily posted a short video on TikTok and told viewers about the HUGE conundrum she found herself in a couple days before her wedding.

man texting on his phone

TikTok/@emilycampeas

Emily’s video showed her dad sitting in a chair, typing away on a cell phone.

man looking at his phone

TikTok/@emilycampeas

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: marriott canceled the room block 2 days before my 300 person destination wedding so now my dad (a lifetime titanium elite marriott customer) is emailing the CEO.”

older man looking at his phone

TikTok/@emilycampeas

Check out the video.

@emilycampeas

You good???? @Marriott Bonvoy @Marriott Hotels

♬ original sound – Meme page

In another video, Emily’s wedding planner Lauren shed more light on the situation.

She said that she got a phone call two days before the wedding and was told that Marriott had a system-wide failure and all their rooms were oversold at that hotel.

Emily’s father is a Lifetime Titanium Elite Marriott member and he was emailing the company’s CEO in the original video.

Lauren told viewers, “All of our guests were redirected to another hotel, and they migrated the entire block. They credited every single person the difference for the room. All of our guests are in one hotel. We redirected all the transportation, migrated the reservations, their hotel welcome bags, their key cards, all of it.”

Well, we’re glad that got taken care of!

@llgevents

Let’s talk about the #Marriott saga and how they dropped Emily’s wedding room block 48 hours before the wedding and how they made it right #weddingplanner #weddingplanning #weddingtiktok @Emily Campeas

♬ original sound – LLG

Emily posted another video and thanked TikTok viewers for helping her and her wedding planner resolve the issue.

@emilycampeas

Replying to @christine_cheyenne from dave himself !!!

♬ original sound – Emily Campeas

Let’s see what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 9.04.56 AM A Bride to Be Said A Hotel Canceled Her Reservation For 300 People Two Days Before Her Wedding

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 9.05.18 AM A Bride to Be Said A Hotel Canceled Her Reservation For 300 People Two Days Before Her Wedding

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 9.05.57 AM A Bride to Be Said A Hotel Canceled Her Reservation For 300 People Two Days Before Her Wedding

Jeez, talk about bad timing…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter