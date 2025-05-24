May 24, 2025 at 2:48 am

‘Introducing the new Brambo.’ – A Car Dealer Talked About A Vehicle That Is Sometimes Mistaken For A Lamborghini

by Matthew Gilligan

I saw a video recently about a guy who tried to convince people he was driving a BMW…by fastening a logo onto his much cheaper, inferior car.

And that kind of reminded me of what happened in this TikTok video!

A man named Tyler posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers a vehicle that could be confused for none other than a Lamborghini.

Tyler showed viewers a car that looked like it could be a Lamborghini, but when he got closer, he could tell that it was an American car.

He said, “Only in Louisiana will you see this.”

Tyler told viewers, “It’s really a Buick.”

He wrote in the video’s caption, “Introducing the new Brambo…Buick Lambo.”

Good from far and far from good!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Introducing the new Brambo…. Buick Lambo

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Breaking news: that is NOT a Lamborghini.

Which I think most people could figure out.

