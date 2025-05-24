‘Introducing the new Brambo.’ – A Car Dealer Talked About A Vehicle That Is Sometimes Mistaken For A Lamborghini
by Matthew Gilligan
I saw a video recently about a guy who tried to convince people he was driving a BMW…by fastening a logo onto his much cheaper, inferior car.
And that kind of reminded me of what happened in this TikTok video!
A man named Tyler posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers a vehicle that could be confused for none other than a Lamborghini.
Tyler showed viewers a car that looked like it could be a Lamborghini, but when he got closer, he could tell that it was an American car.
He said, “Only in Louisiana will you see this.”
Tyler told viewers, “It’s really a Buick.”
He wrote in the video’s caption, “Introducing the new Brambo…Buick Lambo.”
Good from far and far from good!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@tylermorvan
Introducing the new Brambo…. Buick Lambo
Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
Breaking news: that is NOT a Lamborghini.
Which I think most people could figure out.
