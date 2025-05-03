A Car Expert Explained Why Jeep’s Electric Vehicle Isn’t Selling Well

Have you heard of the Wagoneer S?

It’s Jeep’s electric vehicle, and a TikTokker named Chris took to TikTok to talk about how things with the EV don’t seem to be working out too well for the car manufacturer.

Chris told viewers that the Wagoneer S vehicles are sitting unsold on car dealership lots, even though they’ve been discounted $10,000 to $12,000.

He said the car is luxurious and has 600 horsepower, but customers aren’t buying them.

Chris explained that the car costs over $70,000 and that consumers just aren’t going for it.

He said, “Unfortunately for Jeep, this is a symptom of a broader appetite change for electric cars in the U.S.”

Yikes…that doesn’t sound good…

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person ain’t having it.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

This doesn’t sound good for Jeep…

They might need to make some changes.

