May 3, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Car Expert Explained Why Jeep’s Electric Vehicle Isn’t Selling Well

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@thechristopherpearce

Have you heard of the Wagoneer S?

It’s Jeep’s electric vehicle, and a TikTokker named Chris took to TikTok to talk about how things with the EV don’t seem to be working out too well for the car manufacturer.

TikTok/@thechristopherpearce

Chris told viewers that the Wagoneer S vehicles are sitting unsold on car dealership lots, even though they’ve been discounted $10,000 to $12,000.

He said the car is luxurious and has 600 horsepower, but customers aren’t buying them.

TikTok/@thechristopherpearce

Chris explained that the car costs over $70,000 and that consumers just aren’t going for it.

He said, “Unfortunately for Jeep, this is a symptom of a broader appetite change for electric cars in the U.S.”

Yikes…that doesn’t sound good…

TikTok/@thechristopherpearce

Check out the video.

@thechristopherpearce

Crazy discounts on the Jeep Wagoneer S #carnews

This doesn’t sound good for Jeep…

They might need to make some changes.

