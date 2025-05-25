A Car Expert Explained Why People Should Buy A Used Lexus Instead Of A Used Toyota

A used Lexus instead of a used Toyota?

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

That’s right, folks. According to a TikTokker named Thomas posted a video on the social media platform and explained why he thinks a used Lexus is a better option than a used Toyota.

Thomas told viewers, “You understand if you buy a used Lexus, you’re basically paying the same price as a used Toyota and you’re getting all this.”

He continued, “You’re not getting a red interior in a Toyota. You’re not getting heated and cooled seats. This is almost a ten-year old Lexus. Show me a Toyota that’s ten years old that has all these features and looks this good.”

Thomas said people can get a used 2015 Lexus IS 300 for roughly $15,000.

He said, “Which is a bargain because if you look up a ten-year-old Camry with these same options, or an Avalon, you’re going to be seeing the same amount of money.”

Thomas told viewers, “That’s why you buy a Lexus.”

Here’s the video.

Let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

You might as well treat yourself to a used Lexus!

You don’t have to tell me twice.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.