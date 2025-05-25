A Car Expert Explained Why People Should Buy A Used Lexus Instead Of A Used Toyota
by Matthew Gilligan
A used Lexus instead of a used Toyota?
Say whaaaaaaat?!?!
That’s right, folks. According to a TikTokker named Thomas posted a video on the social media platform and explained why he thinks a used Lexus is a better option than a used Toyota.
Thomas told viewers, “You understand if you buy a used Lexus, you’re basically paying the same price as a used Toyota and you’re getting all this.”
He continued, “You’re not getting a red interior in a Toyota. You’re not getting heated and cooled seats. This is almost a ten-year old Lexus. Show me a Toyota that’s ten years old that has all these features and looks this good.”
Thomas said people can get a used 2015 Lexus IS 300 for roughly $15,000.
He said, “Which is a bargain because if you look up a ten-year-old Camry with these same options, or an Avalon, you’re going to be seeing the same amount of money.”
Thomas told viewers, “That’s why you buy a Lexus.”
Here’s the video.
@carsrme
Buying a used, Lexus is a great choice #lexus #toyota #newcars #lexusis300 #toyotacamry
Let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.
You might as well treat yourself to a used Lexus!
You don’t have to tell me twice.
