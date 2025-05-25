May 25, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Car Expert Explained Why People Should Buy A Used Lexus Instead Of A Used Toyota

by Matthew Gilligan

man in gloves driving a Lexus

TikTok/@carsrme

A used Lexus instead of a used Toyota?

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

That’s right, folks. According to a TikTokker named Thomas posted a video on the social media platform and explained why he thinks a used Lexus is a better option than a used Toyota.

person sitting inside a car

TikTok/@carsrme

Thomas told viewers, “You understand if you buy a used Lexus, you’re basically paying the same price as a used Toyota and you’re getting all this.”

He continued, “You’re not getting a red interior in a Toyota. You’re not getting heated and cooled seats. This is almost a ten-year old Lexus. Show me a Toyota that’s ten years old that has all these features and looks this good.”

a white car in a parking lot

TikTok/@carsrme

Thomas said people can get a used 2015 Lexus IS 300 for roughly $15,000.

He said, “Which is a bargain because if you look up a ten-year-old Camry with these same options, or an Avalon, you’re going to be seeing the same amount of money.”

Thomas told viewers, “That’s why you buy a Lexus.”

man sitting inside a lexus

TikTok/@carsrme

Here’s the video.

@carsrme

Buying a used, Lexus is a great choice #lexus #toyota #newcars #lexusis300 #toyotacamry

♬ original sound – Thomas

Let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 9.34.17 AM A Car Expert Explained Why People Should Buy A Used Lexus Instead Of A Used Toyota

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 9.34.27 AM A Car Expert Explained Why People Should Buy A Used Lexus Instead Of A Used Toyota

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 9.35.12 AM A Car Expert Explained Why People Should Buy A Used Lexus Instead Of A Used Toyota

You might as well treat yourself to a used Lexus!

You don’t have to tell me twice.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter