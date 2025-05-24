A Clerk Ignored Her At The Checkout, So She Paged The Staff With The Intercom

When a clerk ignores you in a store, there’s a good chance you won’t return to that store.

Fortunately for the customer in this story, there was a way to improve the customer service.

Check out what she did.

I need help in your department!

I went to a certain chain store that sells cost effective groceries, craft supplies, home goods to the general public.

A simple process you’d think. But no…

I needed some assistance in the fabric department. The employee clearly saw me but refused to acknowledge me. She doodled around taking her time and I waited patiently. All of a sudden she just left leaving me hanging despite me being the only customer in the entire department. It turns out she went on break.

Then opportunity knocked… Err announced.

The telephone was nearby and clearly labeled with the intercom code. So I picked up the phone, dialed for intercom and put the entire store on blast. I had people coming from all of the adjacent departments. It was hysterical and by far one of my pettiest moments. I got help in a hurry.

Here is what people are saying.

Haha! That will do it.

I’m sure she did!

Wow. Creative?

I’d be amused by either.

This person sounds so lovely to deal with!

Aren’t all department stores like this?

I hope not.

