A Couple Talked About The Bad Experience They Had When They Rented A Car From Hertz

How hard is it for a huge corporation to overturn an incorrect charge on someone’s credit card?

Well, I guess the answer to that question is still up in the air, because the couple you’re about to hear from seems to be pretty perplexed by how they’re being treated by the Hertz rental car company.

The man in the video said that he booked a rental car with Hertz for a vacation.

Once they got to the counter to pick up their car, a Hertz worker told them they were to young to rent that sized car.

The man said he didn’t make a big deal out of it and he told the worker to put the amount he’d already paid toward a different sized car.

The worker told him, “Sorry, no. We can’t do that. But we can put you in the correct size car. You’re just going to have to pay for it all over again.”

The man said, “But that doesn’t make sense.”

The Hertz employee said he’d take care of them and not to worry about it.

He didn’t…until he realized he’d been double charged.

The TikTokker emailed Hertz about the error, and the company told him he needed to figure it out with Delta because he used Delta points to rent the car.

Then he was told he had to deal with Expedia, and Expedia told him he had to go back to Hertz and figure it out.

He said, “So now I paid twice for a car.”

Doh!

Here’s the video.

They won’t be renting from Hertz again, that’s for sure!

