A Customer Didn’t Tip Waiter After He Pulled Out All The Stops For Him And His Date, So He Embarrassed Him In Front of Her

I embarrass jerk customer in front of date, forcing him to eat crow. “I was a waiter. So the place I worked at was pretty nice by normal standards, but for my area it was basically one of about 3 nice places to sit down and eat in a 30 mile radius. Had a guy come in shortly after open one day, said he wanted to reserve a table for that night and wanted to know if we could “make it special” He had flowers he’d purchased, and he asked if we could bring them out during the meal. I said it was no problem, and even let him fridge the flowers in back so they’d be nice and fresh for that evening.

He also wanted a “secluded” table, I looked at the reservations and he was the only one, so reserved about 6 tables around the fireplace for him, and told the other servers to only use those tables if we got busy. This was all in front of him, I felt like we were sort of helping him plan, it was fun, and you don’t get a lot of chances to do something nice and rewarding waiting tables so we were all on board to make it an awesome night. When they arrive I’ve got the table done up with candles and we ended up being really slow so I was able to give them the entire fireplace room to themselves, and put everyone else in the main dining room. The dinner went off without a hitch, I gave them a free wine tasting, free dessert, brought the flowers out, the whole bit. The guy’s date was positively beaming. I felt great, and the rest of the staff just thought it was a really neat little evening we’d thrown together for these folks. I saw them get up to leave, and grabbed the little black book we’d put folk’s bill in to see if I’d gotten a nice tip or even a nice little thank you or something. So naive!

There was their ticket, and the tip line had a big fat line drawn through it. This was 100+ dollar meal. I’d been stiffed plenty of times, usually you just shrug it off and on to the next, but the fact that this guy had asked for service above and beyond made me see red. Before I could even think about it, I was fast walking up to the happy couple, I caught them right at the front door. “Was everything all right with your service today?’ I heard myself asking. The lady starts to beam, “It was SO wonderful thank you SO much!” Dude gives me the look. That look of, “Oh ****, don’t bust me out dude.” The panic in his eyes seals his fate.

“Are you sure about that?” I ask, and flip the bill book open, and point at the tip line. The lady gasps, “You didn’t tip him?!” “I uh….forgot….I have money in my car” She looks at him incredulously. He “runs out to his car” and grabs me a wadded up five, that almost certainly came from his pocket, not the car. Put it in my hand while giving me a mean stare, and they walk out awkwardly.”

