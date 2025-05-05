May 5, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Dollar Tree Shopper Noticed That The Store Now Has Security Cameras

You’re being watched…

At the Dollar Tree store!

A TikTokker named Kourtney posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers that the popular discount store does indeed have security cameras, at least in the location where she shops.

The video showed Kourtney’s point-of-view as she walked through the store.

After a short time, she panned up and showed viewers the mounted screen showing security camera footage.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Dollar Tree has cameras now. First time I’ve seen them.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person made a good point.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

We wouldn’t anyone stealing those expensive items, now would we?

