A DoorDash Customer Didn’t Expect To Get Their Food Delivered By Someone In A Wheelchair

by Matthew Gilligan

I can’t say that I’ve ever seen something like this before, but I guess there’s a first time for everything.

A TikTokker named LV posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why he was surprised when he received a DoorDash order.

LV filmed the video from his house and viewers can see a driver with a wheelchair next to the door of their car.

The TikTokker said, “This person is in a wheelchair bringing my DoorDash bro. What the hell?”

LV wrote in the video’s caption, “DoorDash y’all need some stipulations on workers.”

Here’s the video.

In a follow-up video, LV said, “After I pressed “Record,” I went outside and I got my food from dude. He didn’t even get out the car yet.”

LV added that tipped the driver $20 in cash.

He told viewers, “And I’m standing on DoorDash having stipulations. That man shouldn’t be doing DoorDash. He should be doing Lyft or Uber or something. DoorDash, you have to get outside the car all day. He don’t need to be doing that. But good luck to him, because he’s a real one. There’s people out here who are perfectly walking not doing what he did.”

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

They’re just out there trying to earn a living!

