A Driver Showed How She Got Revenge On An Aggressive Person On The Road

Petty revenge can be so sweet!

A woman named Shay took to TikTok and shared how she got even with an aggressive driver who probably should’ve stayed off the roadways on the day in question.

In the video’s text overlay, Shay said that a woman in a Bronco Sport wouldn’t let her merge into her lane and when Shay got behind her, the woman slammed on her brakes.”

She told viewers about her petty revenge and wrote, “Got in front of her and laid on the windshield washer fluid for one minute. Hope her car enjoyed the bath. She was mad.”

Shay’s caption reads, “Least harmless but most hilarious way to make someone mad when driving.”

Here’s the video.

@sheriffshay Least harmless but most hilarious way to make someone mad when driving 😭😭 ♬ som original – 🎸

It’s called petty revenge, folks!

And this is exactly what they got.

