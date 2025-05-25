A Friend Inserted Herself Into New Parents’ Plans, So They Reminded Her Whose Baby It Really Was

Expecting a child should be a time of joy, but not everyone reacts with the grace you’d hope for.

AITH for telling my boyfriend’s friends girlfriend to mind her business? So recently me and my boyfriend moved to Phoenix to be closer to family, and with that came his friend always wanting to hang out. I met him and his girlfriend and their baby, and we all started getting really close really fast.

Recently, me and my boyfriend found out we’re expecting a baby, and it was all great when we told them—except for the fact that she automatically assumed she would be our gender keeper and organizer for our gender reveal and baby shower. She stated that normally the couples have no say in decoration or the way we find out the gender, which I automatically turned down because it’s our first baby and I feel like we should choose how we find out.

Today she texted me at 1:30 a.m. and stated, “Hey, will (-my bf’s name-) have food tomorrow for lunch? I can send (-her bf’s name-) with extra of what I cook.” To which I stated, “If he is hungry, I can pack him his own lunch. Thanks.”

She then said, “Well, you should have done that as his gf. Can’t be having your man going hungry, that’s crazy.”

Me and my boyfriend have previously discussed him not wanting to take lunch due to him preferring to eat at home before and after lunch, and if he really wants food then he’d let me know so I can take it to him. He works night shift, so it’s not like he’s not eating throughout the day.

I then texted her, “Maybe you should worry about your own man. And genuinely just stop worrying about mine. You have absolutely no business worrying about my man at all. You have no business worrying about what I do or what I don’t do. Our lives shouldn’t concern you. You are not his mother nor are you mine. And for you to come and TELL me what I need to do is insane.” She obviously got upset, but like—why is she so concerned about whether or not my man eats or what I decide or don’t decide to do with my baby? AITA?

