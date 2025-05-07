A Gardening Expert Warned People Against Using Miracle-Gro Because They Use Peat Moss. – ‘Draining, stripping, and mining these bogs, which permanently damages these habitats.’

Who knew that different kinds of soil for sale at stores could be so different?

A gardening expert named Alycia posted a video on TikTok and she didn’t hold back when it comes to how she feels about certain soils you can find for sale at Home Depot and Lowe’s.

She told viewers, “I usually mix my own soil, but if you have to get a bag, do not buy Miracle-Gro. There’s a lot of that here. There’s even I see now an ‘organic’ Miracle-Gro. Don’t.”

Alcyia added, “I’m going to show you how to tell what is good, and give you some options.”

Her four guidelines for buying bags of soil are as follows:

No peat moss.

No “processed” ingredients.

Manure or poultry litter is fine.

ORGANIC.

Alycia said that Kellogg soil is a good choice and told viewers, “Forest products, chicken manure, oyster shell, dolomite lime, bat guano, worm castings and kelp meals. So you actually have some nutrients.”

In an email, Alycia wrote, “Peat moss comes from peat bogs, which are ancient, delicate ecosystems that take thousands of years to form. Harvesting it involves draining, stripping, and mining these bogs, which permanently damages these habitats. These bogs also store a ton of carbon, but when we harvest from them all that carbon is released into the atmosphere, contributing to more warming.”

She also wrote, “Big-name potting soil brands and nurseries still rely on peat moss because it’s lightweight and easy to package & ship, but its environmental cost is way too high. If we keep buying that **** it just fuels demand for more destruction of peat bogs.”

Here’s the video.

@alyciagardens Basic tips for choosing bagged soil at big box stores: 1. No peat moss 2. No “processed” ingredients 3. Manure or poultry litter is good 4. ORGANIC #gardening ♬ original sound – alyciagardens

