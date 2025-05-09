A Gas Station Owner Reveals How Soda Companies Like Pepsi Make It Hard For Small Businesses To Make A Profit On Their Products. – ‘Gold tier pays the least, Bronze pays the most.’

Like a lot of things these days, soda prices have up, too.

And a gas station owner named Cam took to TikTok to explain why he thinks this is happening.

Cam told viewers, “The Pepsi Beverage company was bending us over, and spanking us with their soda prices. For those of you that don’t know, when you go into a gas station, every single shelf you see in their big walk-in cooler like this, every single shelf is contracted with a company.”

He continued, “We don’t have huge chains where we can negotiate these deals with these big beverage companies.”

Cam said about beverage representatives, “They say either ‘we need more space or you’re good,’ and depending on how much space we give them, determines the tier of contract we get.”

He continued, “Gold tier pays the least, Bronze pays the most. This is where we get into issues.”

Cam explained that a Pepsi rep wanted more space on his shelves…17 more shelves to be exact.

He said, “They wanted the same product on multiple shelves. Imagine three shelves of just regular Mountain Dew. They wanted to update our water selection. They wanted to give us three rows of Celsius energy drinks.”

Cam said he agreed to some of what the Pepsi rep wanted, but the rep still put him on the lowest tier plan.

He said, “And we were paying an insane amount for their soda. And per the contract, we can’t go up on the prices of individual bottles.”

Cam added that his store is making less money because he’s keeping his prices the same, even though he’s paying more for Pepsi products.

Soda prices aren’t the only ones that are going up…

