A Homeowners Association Is Trying to Get This Man To Get Rid Of His Service Dog, But He Won’t Do It

His name is Quinn, and he took to TikTok to talk about the fight he’s currently having with his HOA and why he’s not backing down.

Quinn said he got an email from his HOA about Riley, his service dog.

The letter read, “We just wanted to inform you that there are certain dog breeds that we do not allow in the community. These dogs tend to be aggressive and are dangerous for everyone around them.”

The letter added that the HOA would help Quinn rehome his dog.

There was no way Quinn was going to get rid of Riley, especially because he’s a service dog and he’s protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The HOA folks wanted proof that Riley is a service dog.

Quinn didn’t want to deal with them anymore, so he sent them a photo of his legs to prove his disability…and he sent a photo of his middle finger.

Quinn told them, “Here’s all the proof you need.”

He told viewers, “Now I’m just sitting here waiting for the next email to come through. This is going to be fun.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Quinn posted a follow-up video and said that the HOA is still harassing him.

He said, “Send whoever the hell you want, because I am not forcing my dog to demonstrate what his job is. Because that is also a no-no.”

He added, “These people are literally checking off all the boxes of the things that you cannot require, request, or ask. Bring it on, sister. Let’s play.”

He’s standing firm on this one!

