May 30, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Company Took Away An Offer For A Position After A Job Hunter Tried To Negotiate Her Salary

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting in her car

TikTok/@abbyhavingfunonline

Call me crazy, but I thought people were supposed to negotiate their salary during job interviews…

But maybe things have changed.

A TikTokker named Abby posted a video and told viewers something surprising about what happened during a negotiation process.

woman tucking her hair behind her ear

TikTok/@abbyhavingfunonline

The text overlay on the video reads, “Just had a six-figure job offer rescinded because I tried to negotiate my salary.”

woman staring at a camera

TikTok/@abbyhavingfunonline

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Dodged a bullet methinks!!!”

We sure think so!

woman blowing a kiss

TikTok/@abbyhavingfunonline

Check out the video.

@abbyhavingfunonline

dodged a bullet methinks!!! #work #jobsearch #hahahaha

♬ my lips like sugarrrrrrr – keize

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.31.09 AM A Company Took Away An Offer For A Position After A Job Hunter Tried To Negotiate Her Salary

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.31.19 AM A Company Took Away An Offer For A Position After A Job Hunter Tried To Negotiate Her Salary

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.32.05 AM A Company Took Away An Offer For A Position After A Job Hunter Tried To Negotiate Her Salary

I always thought negotiating salary was part of the process…

Apparently not for this company.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter