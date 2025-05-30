A Company Took Away An Offer For A Position After A Job Hunter Tried To Negotiate Her Salary
by Matthew Gilligan
Call me crazy, but I thought people were supposed to negotiate their salary during job interviews…
But maybe things have changed.
A TikTokker named Abby posted a video and told viewers something surprising about what happened during a negotiation process.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Just had a six-figure job offer rescinded because I tried to negotiate my salary.”
In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Dodged a bullet methinks!!!”
We sure think so!
Check out the video.
@abbyhavingfunonline
dodged a bullet methinks!!! #work #jobsearch #hahahaha
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person was shocked.
Another TikTokker offered some advice.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
I always thought negotiating salary was part of the process…
Apparently not for this company.
