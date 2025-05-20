May 20, 2025 at 6:48 am

‘LOL this car is new btw.’ – A Kia Driver Sounded Off About The Problems With Her Car

by Matthew Gilligan

Another day, another Kia horror story…

This time, it comes to us from a woman who posted a brief video on TikTok and showed viewers how a trip in her Kia K5 went sideways in a hurry.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You’re stuck in the middle of the road in a Kia K5 & bc it won’t shift gears.”

The caption to her video reads, “I’ll literally never be a Kia customer again. LOL this car is new btw.”

She added, “Don’t get a Kia K5. I promise it’s not worth it.”

Here’s the video.

I’ll literally never be a Kia customer again lol this car is new btw Don’t get a Kia k5 I promise it’s not worth it. #kiak5 #carproblems #newcar #kia

♬ Mechanic – Gmac cash

And this is what viewers had to say.

This TikTok user has been there.

Another individual asked a good question…

And this person shared their thoughts.

Let’s just say she’s not too happy with this vehicle…

And who could blame her?

