A Kid Found A Kazoo And Drove Everyone Crazy, So He Gave It To The Parents To Enjoy At Home, Too

Revenge served cold

My late partner had worked as a bartender in a modern bar—lots of cool IPAs, open to all ages, and even had a toy box for people who brought their kids. And in that toy box… was a kazoo.

And the day went just as you’d expect.

One afternoon, a pair of parents let their kid get their hands on said kazoo right at the start of the day and the kid did not let it go. Like, ever. The parents managed to find the table furthest from the bar, out on the terrace, and their kid spent hours blowing that thing nonstop, annoying the heck out of everyone else, while the parents didn’t lift a finger the entire time.

The afternoon went by, the evening rolled in, and around 8 p.m., they suddenly remembered they had a child.

Then they got an epic gift.

They came back, picked her up, dropped the kazoo back in the toy box, and headed for their car. Then my partner grabbed the kazoo, caught up with them just before they reached the car, and handed it to the kid with a big smile: “She seemed to love it so much…” The look on the parents’ faces, too polite to say no, was worth every screechy minute of that noisy afternoon.

