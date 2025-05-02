May 2, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘There’s this alleged design defect of the battery that it could swell.’ – A Lawyer Said That Some Apple Watches Could Explode

by Matthew Gilligan

Can Apple Watches really explode?

Well, according to a lawyer named Angela, the answer is yes and she talked to TikTok viewers about how the company is facing class action lawsuits because of defects.

Angela said, “Do you remember years ago, I told you about this lawsuit, if you own a first gen or Series One, Two or Three Apple Watch, and how there’s this alleged design defect of the battery that it could swell and explode, thus become a hazard?”

She continued, “Well, Apple settled that lawsuit, and if it applies to you, meaning you experienced this problem and told Apple about it, you should have received a notice.”

Angela added, “So check your email and submit your claim at watch settlement.”

Here’s the video.

@thelawyerangela

Send this to your friends who have Apple Watches 🍎⌚️ #classaction #lawsuit #settlement #applewatch #applewatchband #apple #pfas #watchband #watch

♬ original sound – 💥 LAWYER Angela 💥

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

Proceed with caution if you own an Apple Watch!

Because I know you have one.

