‘There’s this alleged design defect of the battery that it could swell.’ – A Lawyer Said That Some Apple Watches Could Explode

Can Apple Watches really explode?

Well, according to a lawyer named Angela, the answer is yes and she talked to TikTok viewers about how the company is facing class action lawsuits because of defects.

Angela said, “Do you remember years ago, I told you about this lawsuit, if you own a first gen or Series One, Two or Three Apple Watch, and how there’s this alleged design defect of the battery that it could swell and explode, thus become a hazard?”

She continued, “Well, Apple settled that lawsuit, and if it applies to you, meaning you experienced this problem and told Apple about it, you should have received a notice.”

Angela added, “So check your email and submit your claim at watch settlement.”

Proceed with caution if you own an Apple Watch!

Because I know you have one.

