A Mechanic Said People Need To Ignore The Pressure Ratings On Tires. – ‘You’re not gonna set the tire pressure to the max.’

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

I love this mechanic’s videos!

His name is Sherwood and he regularly posts videos on TikTok showing everyday folks what they should and shouldn’t do with their cars.

And he really knows his stuff!

In this video, he talked to viewers about how tire inflation and how it’s crucial to get it right if you want your tires to last.

mechanic talking about tires

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

Sherwood told viewers, “You’re not gonna set the tire pressure to the max of what the thing says on the side of the tire.”

Instead, he recommends boing by the tire pressure rating on the inside of your car’s door.

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

He said, “We’d have some people that would say, ‘Yeah, but if I put more air in my tire, I’ll get better gas mileage.’ The problem with that is you’re trading off, because the tire is not going to last as long if you do that.”

mechanic in an auto shop

TikTok/@royaltyautoservice

Check out the video.

@royaltyautoservice

It doesnt save you any money! #tires #tips #mechanic #fyp #foryou #cartok #diy #viral #duet #stitch

♬ original sound – Royaltyautoservice

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker offered some advice.

This guy knows his stuff.

No doubt about it!

