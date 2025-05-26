A Mechanic Shows An Engine That Didn’t Receive Regular Oil Changes. – ‘It’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days.’

When are people gonna learn…?

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a car engine that didn’t receive regular oil changes…and it doesn’t look too good!

The mechanic showed viewers the engine and said, “Well, that’s some skill right there. I honestly feel like they don’t get enough credit.”

Another mechanic added, “I really don’t.”

The text overlay on the video tells viewers that the engine is from a Kia with 92,000 miles on it and the owner got oil changes every 10,000 miles.

The TikTokker said, “If you can get the engine and the inside to look like this, and it’s still running but has a very slight knock, I’d say that’s a win.”

He added, “Yuck,. Man, it’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days for sure.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

People, it’s not that hard…

Get your oil changed regularly!

