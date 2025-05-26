May 26, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Mechanic Shows An Engine That Didn’t Receive Regular Oil Changes. – ‘It’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days.’

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of a kia engine

TikTok/@kndautomotive247

When are people gonna learn…?

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a car engine that didn’t receive regular oil changes…and it doesn’t look too good!

a dirty car engine

TikTok/@kndautomotive247

The mechanic showed viewers the engine and said, “Well, that’s some skill right there. I honestly feel like they don’t get enough credit.”

Another mechanic added, “I really don’t.”

The text overlay on the video tells viewers that the engine is from a Kia with 92,000 miles on it and the owner got oil changes every 10,000 miles.

an engine covered in grime

TikTok/@kndautomotive247

The TikTokker said, “If you can get the engine and the inside to look like this, and it’s still running but has a very slight knock, I’d say that’s a win.”

He added, “Yuck,. Man, it’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days for sure.”

mechanic working on an engine

TikTok/@kndautomotive247

Take a look at the video.

@kndautomotive247

10k Oil Changes On a Kia??? #cheapoil #fail #mechanic #kia #hyundai #burn

♬ original sound – KndAutomotive24/7

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 9.55.53 AM A Mechanic Shows An Engine That Didnt Receive Regular Oil Changes. It’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days.

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 9.56.14 AM A Mechanic Shows An Engine That Didnt Receive Regular Oil Changes. It’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days.

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 9.56.51 AM A Mechanic Shows An Engine That Didnt Receive Regular Oil Changes. It’s gonna have to be in a degrease bath for days.

People, it’s not that hard…

Get your oil changed regularly!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter