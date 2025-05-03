A Rude Customer Threw Their Trash Onto The Store’s Lot, So This Man Made Sure To Return His Mess

Some people think the world is their trash bin.

This man was working in a hardware store when he saw a customer coming.

He witnessed how the customer threw all his fast food trash onto the store’s lot.

So when the customer went inside, he went out and put his trash back in his car.

Throw your trash out and watch it boomerang back. Years ago, I was young and full of spit and vinegar. I worked for a family hardware store. They had two buildings with an empty lot in between. This wasn’t the designated parking lot, so rarely did anyone park there.

This man saw a customer throwing his trash onto the ground.

I happened to be doing some stocking in a room with one of the few windows onto that lot. In pulls a Porsche 914 with the targa top off. Before the guy got out, he threw his fast food trash onto the ground. I waited until he was in the store, so I could see why he was there.

He went out and dumped the trash back into the car’s driver seat.

Once convinced that he was going to be there for a bit, I went out. I dumped the trash right back into his driver’s seat. Making sure that everything in the bag spilled out. Then, I hustled back to my room to watch.

The customer was fuming with anger.

I still smile when I think about him seeing the trash in his seat. And looking around in anger. Of course, he threw the trash back onto the ground before he drove off. But, so what?

The trash you throw away has a way of getting back to you.

No one likes a litterbug.

