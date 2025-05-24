A Rude Customer Wanted To Pay An American Price For Something In Canada, But He Definitely Didn’t Give In

As an American I feel like I’m allowed to say this…

Some Americans can be so rude and pushy!

And it’s really not a good look when they’re in other countries…

Luckily, this worker knew exactly how to handle a rude Yankee!

Read on and see what happened.

Customer Demands American Price in Canada. “This happened to my ex husband (EH) about 2 years ago at an American owned craft store that had locations in Canada. Let’s call the store Mikey’s. EH worked there as a stocker but was trained on cash for when it gets busy. A lot of stock would come in with American pricing also on the product. Staff had to pull off the American price but sometimes it got missed. So EH is on cash and is ringing up an entitled customer’s (EC) purchases. EC customer notices that what is being rung up is Canadian pricing. She starts a scene demanding American pricing.

Get a grip, lady!

EH apologizes and explains the tag was meant to be removed. EC is not having it and at this point is creating quite a scene at the front cash. EH then tells her fine he will adjust the pricing and he rings it all up again. EC at this point is looking smug and is all puffed up with her win. Cue petty revenge. EH tells her the price and she hands him a bunch of cash. Canadian cash.

Gotcha!

EH then tells her if she wants American pricing she has to pay in American funds. He said voiding the sale and ringing it all up again with Canadian pricing was worth it for the look on her face. Don’t know how he got away with it but he was employee of the week the next week.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared a story.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Some people can be so entitled…

Too many people, in fact.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.