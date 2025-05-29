A Self-Defense Expert Shared An Important Safety Tip For Homeowners

We hope that none of you out there ever have to deal with something like this, but it’s good to be prepared…just in case…

A woman who specializes in self-defense posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers advice about what to do if someone breaks into your house at night.

The TikTokker said, “If you ever hear an intruder in your home late at night, do not turn the lights on. Leave the lights off. They do not know their way around your house like you do.”

She continued, “With the lights off, you have an advantage. Do not turn the lights on. That’ll only tell them where you are in the house. and now everyone can see everything.”

The woman said that if people can activate their car alarms from inside the house, they should do that, too to attract attention.

In the video’s caption, she offered more advice and wrote:

1. Stay Quiet and Listen – Try to determine how many intruders there are and where they might be in the house. Avoid making noise that could give away your location.

2. Arm Yourself – If you have a firearm and are trained to use it, be ready, but only use it as a last resort. If not, grab an improvised weapon (like a baseball bat, heavy flashlight, or anything sturdy).

3. Call 911 Immediately – Even if you plan to handle the situation yourself, call emergency services and leave the line open so they can hear what’s happening.

4. Use Shadows and Cover – Move through the house using cover, staying in shadows rather than silhouetting yourself in doorways or open areas.

5. Barricade if Possible – If escape isn’t an option, lock and barricade yourself in a room, preferably with a strong door, and position yourself defensively.

6. Use Verbal Deterrence – If safe, yell that you’ve called the police and that you are armed. This might make the intruder flee.

7. Have an Escape Plan – If you can exit safely through a window or backdoor, do so instead of engaging with the intruder.

8. Use Alarms and Distractions – In addition to your car alarm, use other loud distractions, like triggering a house alarm, breaking glass, or turning on a radio loudly to disorient them.

9. Don’t Clear the House Alone – If possible, wait for law enforcement. Going room to room searching for an intruder is extremely dangerous.

10. Have a Family Plan – If you have others in the house, ensure everyone knows what to do in this situation, such as where to hide or escape routes.

Stay safe out there!

Here’s the video.

Stay safe out there!

