A Shop Owner Wouldn’t Let Her Use The Phone After She’d Lost Hers, So She Messed With His Business In A Big Way

Petty revenge on a small business owner. “This happened to my girlfriend a few years ago. She had lost her phone while walking home one afternoon and when she realized, turned back to search. Now she didn’t want her parents to worry if she was a few hours late to get home and so walked into a small takeaway food shop to ask to use their phone. In the shop was only the store owner, no other employees, no customers, just him reading the paper.

When she asked to use his phone he refused. The situation was explained and still he refused. So anyway an amount of time passes as she looks for the phone and arrives home having found it. Here I should tell you that her home phone number and the takeaway shop’s phone number were only one digit different and so they often got calls meant for the shop.

After this, whenever a person would ring their house believing it was the shop, they would act as it it were and proceed to take the order! Cue a confused shop owner as customers come to pick up orders that the owner has never taken!”

This is what happens when you don’t treat people with even a little bit of respect.

Among other things.

