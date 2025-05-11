May 11, 2025 at 2:22 pm

A Shopper Explained Why People Should Always Exit Out Of Pages When They Shop Online. – ‘Anytime I’m buying from a chain or a big store online.’

I’ve never thought about this before, but it sounds like this woman knows what she’s talking about…

Her name is Abigail and she took to TikTok to share why she thinks it’s a smart idea to exit out of pages when they shop online…because you might get some sweet deals out of it…

Abigail said, “Anytime I’m buying from a chain or a big store online, I will go online, fill up my cart with whatever I need, go through the payment process, like, up until you put ‘pay now.’”

She added, “Make sure you put in your email somewhere in this process, and exit out of the page.”

Abigail continued, “Wait a couple days. Most of the time, you will get an abandoned cart reminder that includes a discount.”

In the video’s caption, she said that shoppers shouldn’t do this with small businesses, only big chain stores.

Here’s the video.

remember if its a chain its free rein 🙂

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

Better safe than sorry!

