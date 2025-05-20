May 20, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Shopper Said That “Shrinkflation” Is Affecting All Kinds of Products

by Matthew Gilligan

woman showing examples of shrinkflation

TikTok/@realmelissasimo

It’s sad but true, my friends…

Shrinkflation is here and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon.

A woman named Melissa took to TikTok and showed viewers some of the different examples of how this phenomenon is affecting the things we buy.

woman with a photo of cheese

TikTok/@realmelissasimo

Melissa first showed viewers a piece of cheese that someone posted on Reddit and said, “If your cheese is see-through, I think it’s gotten a little too thin.”

This, ladies and gents, is shrinkflation.

Next, Melissa showed viewers how shrinkflation has affected pasta sauce.

woman with bottles of spaghetti sauce

TikTok/@realmelissasimo

From there, she showed examples of granola, coffee, and air fresheners.

Melissa wrote in her caption, “Skimpflation & shrinkflation…with a side of deceptive packaging! So, samesies samesies.”

woman with cans of air freshener

TikTok/@realmelissasimo

Check out the video.

@realmelissasimo

Skimpflation & shrinkflation… with a side of deceptive packaging! So, samesies samesies. 🤷🏼‍♀️ #groceryshopping #grocerystore #shrinkflation #shrinktok #grocery #consumer

♬ original sound – Melissa Simonson

Here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 9.01.56 AM A Shopper Said That Shrinkflation Is Affecting All Kinds of Products

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 9.02.06 AM A Shopper Said That Shrinkflation Is Affecting All Kinds of Products

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 9.02.23 AM A Shopper Said That Shrinkflation Is Affecting All Kinds of Products

It looks like “shrinkflation” is gonna be here for a while…

Unfortunately for us little people.

