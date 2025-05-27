A TikTokker Debated Having A Car Towed Because It Was Parked In Her Spot

One of my life philosophies is, if a parking spot has a number or a name on it, park somewhere else!

Trust me, folks, these are words to live by.

A TikTokker named Tasha posted a series of videos and talked to viewers about the internal struggle she dealt with after she discovered that someone had parked in her assigned parking spot at her apartment complex.

Tasha told viewers, “So I get home from work. I’m exhausted. Come into my parking garage and see someone is parked in my spot.”

She said she tried to get in touch with someone with property management to take care of the issue, but she didn’t have any luck.

Tasha asked “How many aura points do I lose if I have their car towed?”

Tasha posted a follow-up video and told viewers that the car was still in her spot.

She said, “I called the tow company and they said they couldn’t tow it without authorization from my property management. My property management was not answering.”

Tasha posted another video and the person who owned the car did end up moving it.

How annoying!

Never park in another person’s spot!

